CAF Postpones Wafcon 2026 Over Unseen Circumstances
Harambee Starlets line up before their match against Benin. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Football

CAF Postpones Wafcon 2026 Over Unseen Circumstances

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), earlier scheduled to begin on March 17 this year in Morocco, has been postponed.

In a statement, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said the competition has been rescheduled to July 25-August 16 this year to ensure maximum success of the tournament.

The continental governing body also cited unforeseen circumstances as a reason for the postponement.

Kenya’s national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, were among 24 nations preparing to compete at the continental showpiece.

Harambee Starlets had been pooled in Group A with hosts Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria.

Coach Beldine Odemba’s charges have spent the week in the Ivory Coast, where they played two international friendlies against Benin and the hosts, losing by a solitary goal on both occasions.

They were then expected to head to Miramas, France, for a high-performance camp before departing for Morocco for the start of the competition.

