WRC Safari Rally Gets Boost As White Cap Injects Ksh45 Million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – All is set for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally as Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium beer brand White Cap, confirms a Ksh45 million sponsorship towards this year’s global motorsport spectacle.

The sixth edition of the WRC Safari Rally, since its return to the World Rally Championship calendar, will take place from March 12th to 15th in Naivasha, bringing together elite local and international drivers and thousands of fans. The rally continues to cement Kenya’s position as a premier global motorsport destination.

Speaking during the sponsorship unveil yesterday at the Tusker Brew House in Ruaraka, Whitecap was also named the Official Pouring Partner for the event.

Under the sponsorship, White Cap will be the Official Responsible Drinking Partner for the event, reinforcing its commitment to championing responsible enjoyment at social events.

The brand will redefine the fan experience at the spectator zones with a premium paddock-inspired area, drawing from the hospitality of iconic Formula 1 circuits. Set against the backdrop of the legendary Miti Mbili jump, fans will enjoy elevated viewing decks and exclusive zones designed for optimal comfort and excitement, with live on-screen coverage delivering every moment of the rally in thrilling detail.

Speaking at the announcement, KBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo reinstated the significance of hosting the Safari Rally to Kenya’s sporting landscape, adding that it matches with the country’s ambition to transform the sector from a traditional athletics powerhouse into a global, multi-sport, and commercialized hub by 2030.

“We have increased our sponsorship for the Safari Rally by Ksh25 million as a demonstration of our commitment to the sport and adventure for our consumers and fans of the rally. The increased investment will go towards WRC event logistics and the elevation of the overall village experience at the 2026 rally. We have all been witnesses of the impact the Safari Rally has had on our sporting landscape for decades. For four years in a row now, we have continued to play a part in this sport, capturing the imagination of fans as we indel our mark as a longstanding partner in the sports sphere in the country,” said Kilonzo.

Beyond sports, Kilonzo further highlighted KBL’s dedication to championing responsible drinking and environmental sustainability, stating that the company will leverage this partnership to promote its key corporate responsibility pillars.

“Our partnership is grounded in a strong sense of responsibility and purpose. As a responsible corporate citizen, KBL ensures that its support for sports extends far beyond entertainment. We are a business that is anchored on environmental sustainability, and the Safari Rally offers us an opportunity to champion environmental protection and water conservation to ensure it remains intact for future generations. In addition, while the spectators experience the thrill of the rally, we encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and embrace responsible enjoyment,” Kilonzo said.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya Representative Jerry Orode expressed gratitude to White Cap for their support, acknowledging the significant role sponsorship plays in the success of the event.

“For the history of Safari Rally event, it has always captured the soul, passion and energy of millions of Kenyan spectators and those who travel far to come enjoy the thrill. As organizers, we are committed to delivering exceptional experience to all, as usual. KBL has always played a critical role in our sports, and this sponsorship will go a long way to boost the delivery of the event,” he said.

For the first time since the return of the Safari Rally, spectators will get a chance to watch the event shake down during the 2026 edition where the competitors will tackle 20 special stages covering around 350 competitive kilometers of some of the most iconic and punishing terrain in world rallying.

“This year is different because the shakedown has shifted to Naivasha, giving fans an array of spots to access the rally stages. Thanks to the new location at Nawisa, right next to the service park in Naivasha, rally enthusiasts can come and watch the cars as they prepare for the competition. This is a historic moment for our fans here in Kenya and for the global rally audience watching on live.”

My clarion call to all attendees is to obey traffic marshals and ensure they are responsible for their own safety,” Orode added.