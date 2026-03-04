'Why AFC Leopards have become unbeatable at Nyayo Stadium' - Capital Sports
AFC Leopards players celebrate after their win over APS Bomet. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

‘Why AFC Leopards have become unbeatable at Nyayo Stadium’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says playing at Nyayo Stadium has enhanced their chase for this season’s Kenya Premier League title.

Ambani says the perfect condition of the playing turf has allowed them to play beautiful football.

“The surface is good…and the players themselves believe this is their home ground. Of course, of late, there have been instances where there has been a bit of challenges with it. Nyayo is our home ground and Kasarani belongs to Gor…so let everyone stick to their home ground,” the gaffer said.

Out of the 12 matches played at Nyayo in the 2025/26 season, Ingwe have won seven times.

The winning run includes a morale-boosting 1-0 win over arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby on December 7 last year.

The latest onslaught at the 35,000-seater stadium was a 5-1 thrashing of Shabana on Sunday evening.

The win took their tally for the season to 43 points, six adrift of Gor who are perched on top of the log.

Nyayo Stadium has long been considered the home ground of the 12-time league champions albeit Ingwe have been rendered ‘homeless’ from time to time owing to occasional renovations and closure.

Ambani will be hoping that their winning streak at Nyayo continues when they play a resurgent Tusker in their next home fixture on March 22.

