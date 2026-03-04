Trump ‘does not care’ if Iran play at World Cup

LOS ANGELES, USA, Mar 4 – US President Donald Trump has said he “does not care” if Iran take part in this summer’s 2026 World Cup.

Trump’s comments come amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has responded by launching attacks on US-allied states in the Gulf in an escalating conflict.

The US is co-hosting the World Cup which takes place between 11 June and 19 July, along with Canada and Mexico.

“I really don’t care,” Trump told Politico, external about Iran playing in the tournament.

“I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

BBC Sport has approached Fifa for comment.

Iran have qualified for a fourth-consecutive World Cup and are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before their final group game against Egypt in Seattle.

The country did not pull out of the competition last summer when the US bombed three nuclear facilities in the country.

But with the more serious current upheaval, the head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, has reportedly cast doubt on their participation., external

Taj told Iranian television that it was “far from our expectations that we can look at the World Cup with hope”. He added the country’s sports officials would decide if any action was necessary.



Fifa’s general secretary Mattias Grafstrom said on Saturday: “Our focus is to have a safe World Cup with everybody participating.”