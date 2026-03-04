Match Day in Abidjan: Starlets Set for Ivory Coast Test Following Benin Setback

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 — The Harambee Starlets are back in action on Wednesday night as they face hosts Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM EAT.

This high-profile friendly is the final match of Kenya’s West African tour before the squad proceeds to a 10-day high-performance training camp in Miramas, France.

These fixtures are critical components of head coach Beldine Odemba’s strategy to fine-tune the squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Starlets head into tonight’s match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Benin on Monday.

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa in action against Benin. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Despite a strong starting lineup, defensive lapses allowed Benin to score in both halves, a result midfielder Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam described as a vital learning experience.

Dogo stressed that the team has identified their errors from the Benin match and aims for better results tonight.

These friendlies are designed to assess match readiness and help the coaching staff identify areas needing tactical refinement before the tournament begins on March 17.

Coach Odemba has emphasized the importance of these matches for building team cohesion and testing the squad’s resilience against competitive West African opposition.

Following tonight’s clash, the Starlets will travel to France for their final pre-tournament camp.

They will then depart for Morocco to open their WAFCON campaign against the hosts on March 17.

Kenya has been drawn into a competitive Group A alongside Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria.

As the countdown to the continental showpiece continues, tonight’s performance in Ebimpé will serve as a crucial benchmark for a team determined to make a significant impact on Africa’s grandest stage.