Maguire given reduced 15-month suspended sentence - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harry Maguire of Manchester United walks off the pitch during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

English Premier League

Maguire given reduced 15-month suspended sentence

Published

SYROS, Greece, March 4, 2026 – Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court following an incident on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

England international Maguire was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison in 2020, after initially being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.

The following day Maguire’s legal team lodged an appeal against the verdict. In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullified his conviction and meant there would be a full retrial.

The retrial was postponed on four occasions between 2023 and 2025, before it restarted in Syros on Wednesday.

It concluded that Maguire was guilty of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

In accordance with the reduced severity of the defender’s crimes, Maguire’s sentence was reduced to 15 months.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Maguire denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Maguire has rejected a number of opportunities to settle the case out of court, as he is determined to clear his name legally.

The 32-year-old is in the Manchester United squad for Wednesday’s Premier League game at Newcastle United (20:15 GMT), despite having to come off during the win against Crystal Palace on Sunday with illness.

‘Key differences between Greece and UK systems’

Nikos Papanikolaou

BBC reporter

The retrial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire highlighted key differences between the Greek and British criminal justice systems and explained why a case stemming from a 2020 incident is only now being heard again.

Maguire was originally convicted in 2020 by a court on the island of Syros following an altercation on the holiday island of Mykonos. He received a 21-month suspended prison sentence for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

However, under Greek law, when a defendant appeals against a conviction from a lower criminal court, the verdict is automatically annulled and the case is retried from the beginning. Unlike in the UK, where appeals generally examine whether legal errors occurred in the original trial, Greek appeal courts reassess the facts of the case and hear evidence again.

The retrial had been delayed several times because of procedural issues, including lawyer strikes and scheduling problems – a reflection of the heavy backlog affecting many Greek courts.

Maguire was not required to attend the hearing in person. In Greece, defendants in cases of this level can be represented by their lawyers.

Another factor is Greece’s statute of limitations. For offences of this type, legal proceedings must conclude within eight years – meaning the case would expire in August 2028 if not resolved before then.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020