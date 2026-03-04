KCB held to draw by 10-man Nairobi United in mid-week KPL encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nairobi United played to a thrilling 1-1 draw in a midweek Premier League encounter at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.

Boniface Omondi put the bankers ahead in the 11th minute but the FKF Cup champions levelled matters through a penalty by Benson Omalla in the 32nd minute.

Naibois keeper Bernard Jairo was sent for an early shower in the 62nd minute after handling the box outside his area.

However, Robert Matano’s charges could not exploit the numerical advantage.

The result leaves KCB in eighth place with 32 points from 23 games as Nairobi United sit two places below with 30 points – having played three matches less.

More to follow…