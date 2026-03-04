KCB held to draw by 10-man Nairobi United in mid-week KPL encounter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi United's Benson Omalla celebrates his goal against KCB. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

Kenyan Premier League

KCB held to draw by 10-man Nairobi United in mid-week KPL encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nairobi United played to a thrilling 1-1 draw in a midweek Premier League encounter at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Boniface Omondi put the bankers ahead in the 11th minute but the FKF Cup champions levelled matters through a penalty by Benson Omalla in the 32nd minute.

Naibois keeper Bernard Jairo was sent for an early shower in the 62nd minute after handling the box outside his area.

However, Robert Matano’s charges could not exploit the numerical advantage.

The result leaves KCB in eighth place with 32 points from 23 games as Nairobi United sit two places below with 30 points – having played three matches less.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020