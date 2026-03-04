FKF boss Hussein Mohammed reveals special plan to transform Kenyan football - Capital Sports
Acakoro Football Academy director Lucas Mott, FKF president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy, MacDonald Mariga. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Harambee Stars

FKF boss Hussein Mohammed reveals special plan to transform Kenyan football

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says plans are underfoot to establish technical centres across the country, as part of a masterplan to grow the sport.

Hussein says the recently established technical centre in Machakos sets the footprint for similar structures around the country.

“Machakos County is rising up to be a very special county. Machakos will be the host to the FKF Technical Centre, which will be our head office. We will need that technical centre in Western, we will need the same technical centre in Nyanza, we will need one in Eastern,” the president said.

He added: “Eventually, every region should have a world-class technical centre. Let’s show people that it can be done. Isn’t it?”

The president justified his occasional trips around the world, saying that his travels have opened his eyes to what they need to transform Kenyan football.

“That is why the first country I went to was Morocco. people ask me, why Morocco? Morocco is number one in Africa. They have the best infrastructure on the continent, and that’s a fact. So why would I want to compare myself with anybody else?Wouldn’t I rather compare myself with the best? And that’s why we have an MOU with Morocco,” Hussein quipped.

Hussein further expressed confidence that Kenya can scale the heights of the creme-de-la-creme of world football, including France.

“Then my next trip was to France. Why France? France is number one in the world in football. They are ranked first in the world by FIFA. Don’t we want to be number one? We want to be number one, isn’t it? So, let’s work and emulate people with people who are the best in the world, so we can get to that level,” he said.

The technical centre in Machakos is the culmination of the stalled Fifa Goal Project whose headquarters were situated at Kasarani Stadium.

