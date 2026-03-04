Alarm raised over upcoming athletics event to award scholarship opportunities

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4, 2026 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have warned athletes from participating in an upcoming recruitment/trials by a European-based agency, which claims to secure scholarship opportunities for promising talents.

In a statement, the federation say the agency, Scholarbook International, has contravened mandatory anti-doping regulations and event organisation guidelines.

“In direct contravention of this directive, Scholarbook International has proceeded to publicise and organise a ‘time trials/recruitment’ event named ‘Golden Ticket training’ scheduled for 12th March 2026 at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, with information circulated through social media platforms,” AK said.

The federation further cautioned athletes, as well as technical officials and other personnel, that participating in the unsanctioned event may jeorpadise their careers.

“Participation in non-sanctioned events by the federation may expose athletes to regulatory and eligibility risks under national and international athletics governance frameworks. We urge the athletics fraternity to adhere strictly to AK guidelines and to verify the status of events with the federation before committing to participate,” the statement reads.

Due to its reputation as the cradle of athletics talent – especially in middle and long distance – Kenya has long been a hunting ground for various institutions from abroad scouting for runners to feature for their high school and university teams.

The likes of Rukia Nusra, Dorcas Ewoi, Doris Lemongole, Festus Lagat, Pamela Kosgei and Susan Ejore are among athletes who have gone on to enjoy blissful careers at various universities in the United States, while pursuing various courses.

Arguably, the most famous Kenyan athlete to benefit from the scholarship pathway is Henry Rono who brought glory to the country by smashing four world records in 81 days.

Arriving at the Washington State University (WSU) in 1976, Rono went on to win six National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) titles.

His unbridled success opened doors for many of his countrymen and women into the American university system, providing a quick transition from rags to riches.