Why Traore Has Been Banned From Lifting Weights At West Ham

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 3 – Adama Traore has been banned from lifting weights at the training ground by West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The winger’s muscular frame has been described as “incredible” by Nuno, but he warned the 30-year-old already “carries enough weight”.

The Spaniard previously made the surprising claim that he did not lift weights, but team-mate Crysencio Summerville posted a video on social media of Traore bench-pressing 145kg at the club’s training ground in Rush Green last week.

“It’s incredible [his physique], it’s genetics. [But] his genetics has been like this for some time now and he should avoid the gym,” said Nuno, speaking at a news conference before Wednesday’s Premier League match at Fulham.

“I’ve told him to stay out of the gym. It’s one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It’s enough weight that he carries.

“He’ll do prevention work [in the gym], but he’s not in there lifting weights.

“For example, [Under-21s defender] Airidas Golambeckis, he spends hours in the gym – we have to get weight on him. He’s the one that needs some muscle, it’s the other way around.”

Traore made 20 appearances for Fulham across all competitions this season before making a January move to West Ham in a deal worth up to £2m.

The Barcelona academy product has been limited to four substitute appearances in the Premier League since his switch, making his only start for West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round win over League One Burton Albion.

But Nuno, who previously coached Traore when in charge at Wolves, said the player’s “chance will come” as the Hammers battle for Premier League survival over the final months of the season.

“Traore’s unique. There are not many players in world football with his ability, pace and skills in one v one situations,” Nuno said.

“He’s a talent that we have to take advantage of, but it will take time. He has to adapt and understand the dynamic of the team. But he’s proven in England and in the Spain squad not long ago, so we’re talking about a high-level player.”