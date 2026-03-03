“We Have Known Our Mistakes”: Mwanalima ‘Dogo’ Adam Reflects on Benin Loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2026 — Harambee Starlets Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam has called for a sharp focus on rectification following Kenya’s 2-0 defeat to Benin in their first international friendly on Monday.

The match, held at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, served as a reality check for Beldine Odemba’s side as they fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Despite naming a strong lineup, the Starlets were carved open early by a 10th-minute strike from Nailatou Sadikou and a second-half goal from Yolande Gnammi.

For Dogo, the loss is not a setback but a necessary diagnostic tool. In her post-match reflections, Mwanalima emphasized that these build-up matches are specifically designed to expose vulnerabilities before the tournament kicks off in Morocco on March 17.

“It’s our first build-up match as we prepare to go to WAFCON. So we have seen our mistakes, and in the next game with the Ivory Coast, we will rectify them and have better results,” Dogo noted.

Harambee Starlets players (L-R): Violet Nanjala, Mwanahalima Adam, Corazone Aquino, Sheryl Angachi and Vivian Nasaka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Starlets are currently integrating a blend of experienced veterans and rising Starlets graduates. While the defeat highlighted work still to be done in defensive organization and clinical finishing, Mwanalima remains optimistic about the team’s trajectory.

“The benefits of those friendlies are to be prepared and ready, so we see what needs to be done before the WAFCON. Benin was not an easy team, but we shift focus to the next game, and after that, we will be able to gauge ourselves,” she added.

The team remains in Abidjan for their second high-profile friendly against the hosts, the Ivory Coast, on Wednesday, March 4, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé.

Following the West African leg of their tour, the squad will fly to Miramas, France, for an intensive 10-day residential training camp. This final phase will focus on tactical refinement and recovery before they head to Rabat to face hosts Morocco in their WAFCON opener.