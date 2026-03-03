The Chosen 25: Meet the Harambee Starlets Squad for WAFCON 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 — Beldine Odemba has finalized a squad built on the mantra of “Progress, Not Perfection.”

From European-based shot-stoppers to teenage sensations from the World Cup, here is a detailed profile of the 25 women representing Kenya in Morocco.

GOALKEEPERS:

Lilian Awuor of Farul Constanța, Romania, the undisputed Number 1. Known for her “Sousse Miracle” penalty saves, she brings elite European experience and incredible reach. She is the psychological heartbeat of the defense.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Lilian Awuor. PHOTO/CAF

Annedy Kundu who plays for Kenya Police Bullets is a veteran of the 2016 campaign. Kundu is a vocal leader with exceptional command of her area.

Her experience in big-tournament environments is invaluable for the younger keepers.

Harambee Starlets keeper Annedy Kundu celebrates after the win against Cameroon. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Juliet Adhiambo (Trinity Starlets) is the “new face” in the department. A rising star in the local league, she brings agility and serves as the future of Kenya’s goalkeeping.

Juliet Adhiambo in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

DEFENDERS:

Dorcas Shikobe of Sirens of Grevena, Greece is the Captain. A defensive general who brings 10 years of international pedigree and unmatched aerial ability.

Harambee Starlets overall captain Dorcas Shikobe during training at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens, Tanzania), the Assistant Captain. A physical presence known for her “no-nonsense” approach in the heart of defense.

Ruth Ingosi in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS FACEBOOK

Vivian Nasaka who plays at Hakkarigücü Spor, Turkey is a modern, pacy full-back who will be key in stretching opposition defenses during counter-attacks.

Enez Mango (Farul Constanța, Romania), is tactical and versatile, her ability to play multiple roles across the backline is a coach’s dream.

Harambee Starlets’ Enez Mango in training with the national team in Senegal. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Elizabeth Ochaka (Kenya Police Bullets): The U17 World Cup standout. Her composure on the ball marks her as the future of the national team defense.

Junior Starlets skipper Elizabeth Ochaka tackles Korea DPR’s striker Ho Kyong. PHOTO/FKF

Lorine Ilavonga, Diana Ochol, and Elizabeth Muteshi round out a backline focused on structure and organization.

Lorine Ilavonga in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Diana Ochol in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Elizabeth Muteshi (left) alongside Martha Amunyolet. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

MIDFIELDERS:

Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam who plays at HB Køge, Denmark, is the talisman. Whether playing as a 10 or a winger, “Dogo” is the creative heartbeat of the team with world-class vision.

Kenya’s Mwanalima Dogo Adam in a past action against Morocco. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Lydia Akoth (Yanga Princess, Tanzania) better known as the “Destroyer.” Her role will be to sit deep, break up play, and allow the creative players to roam.

Harambee Starlets and Yanga midfielder Lydia Akoth. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens, Tanzania), the U20 captain brings a winning mentality and an eye for a long-range goal.

Fasila Adhiambo in training for Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Lorna Nyarinda (Kenya Police Bullets): A box-to-box engine who provides the transition from defense to attack.

Lorna Nyarinda in a past action for Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Vidah Akeyo, Martha Amunyolet, and Shaline Nambengele offer tactical flexibility for Odemba’s rotation.

Vidah Akeyo in training for Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

Martha Amunyolet in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

Harambee Starlets midfielder Shaline Nambengele. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS FACEBOOK

FORWARDS:

Jentrix Shikangwa (Simba Queens, Tanzania) is a natural finisher. Her physical strength and ability to hold up the ball will be crucial against the North African giants.

Harambee Starlets forward Jentrix Shikangwa

Valerie Nekesa (Soccer Assassins): The 17-year-old speed merchant is ranked as one of the fastest players at the U17 World Cup, she is Kenya’s ultimate weapon on the break.

Valerie Nekesa controls the ball under pressure from England’s Junaid Omotara. PHOTO/FKF

Violet Nanjala (United Eagles FC, Morocco): Playing her club football in the host nation, Nanjala’s familiarity with Moroccan conditions and defenders will be an “insider” advantage.

Violet Nanjala in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens, Tanzania) is a versatile forward who can play wide or centrally, bringing years of elite experience.

Elizabeth Wambui in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

The Finishers Shalyne Opisa, Airin Madalina, and Eglay Mukhwana provide the bench depth to change the game in the final 20 minutes.

Airin Madalina in training with Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Shalyne Opisa in training as Harambee Starlets assistant coach Edwin Seda watches on. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

Under the guidance of Beldine Odemba, this isn’t just a squad chasing a trophy, it is a team playing to define a new era for Kenyan football, proving that the distance between “then” and “now” is measured in the undeniable progress of a nation.