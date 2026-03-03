Rahm Accuses DP World Tour Of 'Extorting Players' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jon Rahm says the DP World Tours conditions are too restrictive

Golf

Rahm Accuses DP World Tour Of ‘Extorting Players’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 3 – Jon Rahm has claimed the DP World Tour is “extorting players” as he outlined why he is not among a group of LIV Golf competitors to have signed a settlement enabling them to play in both organisations’ tournaments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Eight players were last month granted releases by the DP World Tour – formerly known as the European Tour – to participate in LIV Golf events this year, allowing them to retain memberships and remain eligible for Ryder Cup selection.

The waiver included an agreement to pay outstanding fines reportedly in the region of £2.5m levied for playing in LIV events without DP World Tour permission, the withdrawal of all pending appeals and an acceptance to take part in stipulated DP World Tour tournaments.

Spaniard Rahm, a former world number one and two-time major winner, said he was “not going to agree” to those conditions – although he suggested a compromise could be found if the number of DP tournaments needing to be played is reduced.

“I don’t know what game they’re trying to play right now,” he said.

“But it just seems like in a way they’re using us to (capitalize on) our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer.

“And it’s just in a way they’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game.”

He added: “Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I’ll sign tonight.

“They haven’t agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don’t want to, and that’s not what the rules say.”

The DP World Tour declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

“I just don’t like the situation,” said Rahm.

“I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do. Especially myself. I can’t speak for others, only myself.

“I’ve always committed to play the minimum requirement [on the DP World Tour], and I think I’ve played four events, including the Spanish Open, every year except one as a pro, and I commit to do that.

“That’s not going to change. I still fully intend to do that.”

His stance could put his participation in next year’s Ryder Cup in Ireland in doubt having been part of the last four European squads.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020