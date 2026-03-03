Rahm Accuses DP World Tour Of ‘Extorting Players’

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 3 – Jon Rahm has claimed the DP World Tour is “extorting players” as he outlined why he is not among a group of LIV Golf competitors to have signed a settlement enabling them to play in both organisations’ tournaments.

Eight players were last month granted releases by the DP World Tour – formerly known as the European Tour – to participate in LIV Golf events this year, allowing them to retain memberships and remain eligible for Ryder Cup selection.

The waiver included an agreement to pay outstanding fines reportedly in the region of £2.5m levied for playing in LIV events without DP World Tour permission, the withdrawal of all pending appeals and an acceptance to take part in stipulated DP World Tour tournaments.

Spaniard Rahm, a former world number one and two-time major winner, said he was “not going to agree” to those conditions – although he suggested a compromise could be found if the number of DP tournaments needing to be played is reduced.

“I don’t know what game they’re trying to play right now,” he said.

“But it just seems like in a way they’re using us to (capitalize on) our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer.

“And it’s just in a way they’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game.”

He added: “Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I’ll sign tonight.

“They haven’t agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don’t want to, and that’s not what the rules say.”

The DP World Tour declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

“I just don’t like the situation,” said Rahm.

“I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do. Especially myself. I can’t speak for others, only myself.

“I’ve always committed to play the minimum requirement [on the DP World Tour], and I think I’ve played four events, including the Spanish Open, every year except one as a pro, and I commit to do that.

“That’s not going to change. I still fully intend to do that.”

His stance could put his participation in next year’s Ryder Cup in Ireland in doubt having been part of the last four European squads.