Ogier’s Kenyan Comeback Sets WRC Safari Ablaze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Rally legend Sébastien Ogier is set to return to the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya after missing out on two editions in 2024 and 2025.

The eight-time World Rally Champion last graced the fabled Kenyan fixture in 2003, the last time he got his mitts on the coveted Safari title with zest and vigor!

Ogier will be part of the battle-hardened Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team alongside last year’s winner, Elfyn Evans, and the new kid on the block, Oliver Solberg.

The French ace, running a partial campaign in 2026, will skip the all-snow Rally Sweden and honour his Safari comeback on the weekend of March 12-15 in Nakuru County.

Ogier is eager to get back behind the wheel on Safari, where he’ll be gunning for his third career win in Kenya.

His presence is expected to trigger a surge in spectator excitement, with fans dying to witness his mastery on the challenging Kenyan terrain.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 is set to be one of the most anticipated events in the championship calendar, and Ogier’s presence is sure to add an extra layer of excitement.

With its unique blend of scenic stages, challenging terrain, and electric atmosphere, the Safari Rally Kenya promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Will Ogier’s experience and skill secure him his third career win on Safari, or will the Kenyan terrain prove too tough to crack? One thing’s for sure – the WRC Safari Rally Kenya is going to be a wild ride!