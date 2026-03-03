KPC Sponsors Staff Navigator Linet Ayuko For WRC Safari Rally 2026 - Capital Sports
Rally navigator Linet Ayuko. Photo/DK WERE

Motorsport

KPC Sponsors Staff Navigator Linet Ayuko For WRC Safari Rally 2026

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has presented a KSh 500,000 sponsorship cheque to staff member Linet Ayuko in support of her participation as a navigator in the upcoming WRC Safari Rally scheduled to take place in Naivasha from 12th to 15th March 2026.

Ayuko will be competing as a navigator alongside her driver, Pauline Shegu, in one of the most iconic events on the World Rally Championship calendar.

The Safari Rally attracts international drivers, teams, media, and motorsport enthusiasts from across the globe, positioning Kenya prominently on the world stage.

The sponsorship underscores KPC’s continued commitment to empowering talent within the organisation while actively supporting global sporting events hosted in Kenya.

By supporting Ayuko’s participation, the Company reaffirms its commitment to nurturing excellence, teamwork, resilience, and ambition among its employees.

Notably, four rally stages are located along KPC’s Right of Way (ROW) in Naivasha, underscoring the scale and strategic reach of the Company’s national infrastructure. This highlights KPC’s strong footprint across key economic corridors and its critical role in enabling national development while supporting internationally recognised events.

As part of supporting the rally ecosystem, Morendat Training and Conference Centre, Naivasha, will offer accommodation to Kenyans during the event period, enhancing local participation and boosting tourism in the region during this globally celebrated motorsport spectacle.

KPC remains committed to fostering a culture that supports employee growth beyond the workplace while continuing to invest in initiatives that position Kenya as a hub for international events.

