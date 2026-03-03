Key Areas For Scotland Against Champions France

PARIS, France, Mar 3 – When undefeated France visit Murrayfield on Saturday in the penultimate round of the Six Nations, every facet of Scotland’s game will be tested.

The rampant defending champions are the only side still chasing a Grand Slam after swatting aside Ireland, Wales, and Italy so far, and Scotland and England are the sides left who can stop them.

A win for Gregor Townsend’s side would not only halt that but would put themselves in a position to win a first ever Six Nations title on the final weekend when they go to Dublin.

So what are the key areas Scotland simply have to get right at Murrayfield?

The aerial battle

A key area of Test rugby since the escort rule was changed, France have dominated every opponent in the air so far.

Not only have they booted the ball the most of any side in the Six Nations, but they have retained possession from more of their own kicks than others, too.

Nine more than the next best side, Ireland.

It is not just a case of France winning back the ball from their own kicks, but their ablity to score directly from any aerial contest.

Flying winger Louis Bielle-Bierrey profited from Antoine Dupont picking up the crumbs from an Italy kick in the last round when Theo Attisogbe challenged in the air.

Scotland have been pretty good in this area of the game too.

They are second for percentage of their kicks retained so far, and scrum-half Ben White is the player who tops the rankings for most kicks retained (10).

Wingers Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie were key to Scotland getting the better of England in the skies in round two, before the latter had his campaign ended by injury.

Duhan van der Merwe returned against Wales but was taken off early for Darcy Graham, who scored a crucial try from Finn Russell’s quickly-taken restart.

But might Townsend bring in Glasgow’s Kyle Rowe to play in the back three alongside Blair Kinghorn and Steyn?

Comfortable at full-back or wing, Rowe scored twice in Warriors’ defeat by Connacht at the weekend and is strong under high balls as well as on the counter-attack.

Whoever plays, Scotland will have to be nearly flawless not only at dealing with contestable kicks, but covering the back field against a France side which scores regularly from a variety of kicks, whether it be cross-field or off-the-cuff dinks and grubbers.

Dealing with power game

Although it has not been the hallmark of their performances in this Six Nations like others in the past, France still possess a formidable power game.

Players like second-row Emmanuel Meafou, who stands at 6ft 8in and weighs 145kg, have more bulk than Scotland have to offer in their ranks.

Power as well as a dynamic back row means France have carried for the most metres in the Championship in total, as well as made more metres on average with every individual carry.

On the other side of the ball, they have the top six most dominant tacklers so far.

In Paris a year ago, Scotland managed to live with France for 60 minutes and, but for Huw Jones’ disallowed try and a French counter-attack score after Graham knocked on in the other 22, might have put serious pressure on at the end.

Ultimately, France overpowered Scotland in the final quarter with plenty to spare to win the title.

So how can Scotland prevent that from happening again?

Jack Dempsey carries the ball into contact for Scotland against England as Maro itoje, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tommy Freeman challenge.

The energy drawn from the home crowd will be a factor, as will the composition of the bench.

And whether number eight Jack Dempsey is fit could be crucial. The 31-year-old was expected to miss the rest of the Six Nations after damaging a bicep against England.

But he is back in the squad and seemingly in contention to play. As Scotland’s most belligerent ball carrier, it would enhance their chances if he is physically able to make an impact.

His back-row and Glasgow colleague Rory Darge has the most turnovers (eight) in the tournament and his ability to slow France’s ball down will also be key.

Scotland have missed the fewest tackles in the Championship so far, and will have to front up massively again, including tightening up their set-piece.

Scotland must start quickly

Scotland started slowly against both Italy and Wales.

They were punished in Rome’s monsoon despite getting to within a score of Italy, and then got themselves out of jail at the end in Cardiff.

If they start slowly against France, the game will likely be over very quickly.

Fabien Galthie’s side have stormed out of the blocks in every match so far, managing six tries in the opening quarter across their three games.

Ireland were 22-0 down by half-time in Paris, Wales conceded after 90 seconds, and Italy were 19-0 behind before the half-hour mark.

Every team wants to start every game quickly, but is never as simple as that. The opposition is gunning for the same explosion from the blocks, as a starter.

But it is clear Scotland cannot afford to build into the game, they need the sort of start they got against England when they raced 17-0 ahead.

It is unlikely France will be as charitable as England were, but beginning with the same accuracy and intensity is so important if they are to take the title fight to the final weekend.