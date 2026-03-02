Why Ugandan marksman was happy to be benched in huge win over Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – AFC Leopards marksman Samuel Ssenyonjo says being left out of the starting line-up motivated him to come on and give his best for the team in Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Shabana at Nyayo Stadium.

The Ugandan says being benched might as well been a blessing in disguise as it stirred a fire in him to spur the felines to victory.

“It was not a punishment (being benched) but sometimes when things don’t work out the coach decided to rest me and told me to give others a chance to see how it goes. I accepted it and was happy for the one who came on to replace me. I was motivated to come and score and to help the team get maximum points,” Ssenyonjo said.

Ssenyonjo came on in the second half to inspire a second half blitz over Tore Bobe, bagging a brace as Leopards kept their Kenya Premier League title hopes alive.

His first was a gift on a platter courtesy of a misplaced pass by Shabana keeper Stephen Ochieng’, who gave the ball directly to him, leaving him with the simplest task of guiding it into an empty net.

The second was on the end of a counter attack in added time, receiving well on the right to slot past an onrushing Ochieng’.

It could have been a memorable hattrick for the Ugandan who was guilty of missing an open chance.

However, all that is water under the bridge for Ssenyonjo who says the miss inspired him to keep pushing.

“I lacked a bit of concentration and when I saw it back, I knew it was supposed to be a goal. However, I am happy that I scored another one,” he said.

Following the huge win, Fred Ambani’s charges have now reduced the deficit between them and leaders Gor Mahia to six the points — K’Ogalo sitting top with 49 points.

Ssenyonjo admits there is much more to be done for them to catch up to their bitter rivals.

As they toast to victory over another one of their title rivals, Ssenyonjo cautioned that celebrations should not make them lose sight of the bigger picture.

“This is a big win for the Leopards’ fans but there is still a long way to go,” he said.

Ingwe’s next fixture is against a resurgent Tusker FC on March 14.