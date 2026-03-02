Wekesa howler gifts Tusker crucial winner against Kariobangi Sharks in KPL encounter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker's Selasie Bakai in action against Kariobangi Sharks' Patilla Omotto. PHOTO/TUSKER FC X

Kenyan Premier League

Wekesa howler gifts Tusker crucial winner against Kariobangi Sharks in KPL encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Tusker continued their resurgence with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Monday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Francis Oduor opened the scoring for the brewers in the 17th minute, heading in at the corner from Collins Odhiambo’s cross.

They were only ahead for two minutes as youngster Humphrey Aroko drew the slumboys level.

However, Julian Mette’s charges had the last laugh in the 80th minute courtesy of Ian Simiyu close range finish.

The forward made the most of a poorly handled cross by Sharks’ custodian Sebastian Wekesa to convert for the winner.

The win takes the brewers to seventh place with 34 points from 23 games.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020