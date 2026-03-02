Wekesa howler gifts Tusker crucial winner against Kariobangi Sharks in KPL encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Tusker continued their resurgence with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Monday evening.

Francis Oduor opened the scoring for the brewers in the 17th minute, heading in at the corner from Collins Odhiambo’s cross.

They were only ahead for two minutes as youngster Humphrey Aroko drew the slumboys level.

However, Julian Mette’s charges had the last laugh in the 80th minute courtesy of Ian Simiyu close range finish.

The forward made the most of a poorly handled cross by Sharks’ custodian Sebastian Wekesa to convert for the winner.

The win takes the brewers to seventh place with 34 points from 23 games.

More to follow…