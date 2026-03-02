Swamibapa A Storm to T20 League Title after Crushing Sir Ali

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – In a thrilling finale to the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) T20 League, Swamibapa A emerged victorious, defeating Sir Ali A by a resounding 10 wickets at the Ruaraka Grounds to retain their crown in style.

The match was a masterclass by the Swamibapa A team, who showcased exceptional bowling and batting prowess without losing a single wicket.

Sir Ali A, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were restricted to a paltry 88 runs in 17.2 overs.

Shem Ngoche was the star of the match, claiming four crucial wickets to help Swamibapa A restrict their opponents to a below par total.

In response, Swamibapa A chased down the target with ease, thanks to an unbeaten partnership between Dhwanil Patel (56 off 47 balls) and Pankaj Sanghani (30 off 35).

The duo guided their team to a comfortable 10-wicket win, securing the championship title.

“We had a really good outing yesterday (Sunday),” Swamibapa A skipper Sachin Gill said.

Gill added: “After winning all our league games and finishing first on the table, it was disappointing to lose the first qualifier (Q1). But, we were confident that if we played to our potential, we could beat Sir Ali A in the final.”

Gill extolled his team’s discipline and strategy, which paid off in the end.

“Our plan was simple – bowl in good areas, stay disciplined, and keep things tight. The boys executed that perfectly, and we managed to bowl them out for just 87,” he said.

Chasing 88, Sachin noted that focus was on staying calm and batting with responsibility.

“We ended up chasing it without losing a wicket, which was a great way to finish the tournament and end it on a high,” Sachin quipped.

Asked about his stellar performance that saw him guide Swamis to an unbeaten run in the League, Sachin highlighted:

“Personally, it was a great experience leading the team to the championship, especially since we were missing some key batters due to injuries. Credit to the youngsters who stepped up, filled in their boots, and delivered when it mattered most. I’m really proud of the whole group.”

Cash rewards

NCCA chairman, Kanti Rabadia announced unprecedented cash rewards for the teams and individual awards.

“This is the first time in history, the Association (despite lacking sponsors) was able provide cash incentives to the teams and players,” Rabadia said.

Swamibapa were awarded Ksh 50,000 for winning the championship with Sir Ali A receiving Ksh 25,000 for finishing runners up in the seven-week highly competitive T20 league in Nairobi.

There were awards for the individual players as well.

Irfan Karim claimed the best batter award after scoring 430 runs, while Sachin Siyani the youngster from SCLPS A won the best bowler award with 16 wickets.

Dhwanil Patel won the best fielder/wicket keeper award and Faraz Ahmed who was instrumental in Sir Ali’s dream run claiming the Most Valuable Player award.

Each of the winners were awarded Ksh 5,000/- from NCCA.

NCCA’s committee member Mr. Prasad volunteered to sponsor the awards for the man of the match and the upcoming youngster.

Veteran shines brightest

The man of the match for the finals was Kenyan veteran Shem Ngoche who delivered his best spell when it mattered the most.

The young upcoming player award went to Paresh Kerai who has bowled consistently well in this tournament for Swamibapa.

Meanwhile, Kanbis B secured a spot in the Division One T20 final, beating Sir Ali B by 33 runs at Ruaraka.

Sir Ali B will have a second chance to make it to the final when they face Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj B in Qualifier 2.

SCLPS B side defeated Legends CC A in the eliminator for Division One.

Batting first, Legends could only manage 76 for the loss of 10 wickets in only 13 overs.

Dhru and Dipak each claimed 3 wickets to restrict Legends batsman to low score.

In response, SCLPS B side chased the score for the loss of only 2 wickets booking their place in the second qualifier against Sir Ali B next Saturday.

The semi-finals, qualifiers and finals for Division One and Two is scheduled to be completed next weekend.

What next?

In another development, NCCA is pleased to announce that the 40- Overs Knockouts for the Super Division will kick off next week, following the successful completion of the T20 league.

“We were thrilled to have had an exciting T20 league, which served as a great platform to usher in the knockout stage,” “NK” Narendra Patel, Hon Secretary of NCCA said.

NK added: “The T20 format brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the game, and we’re looking forward to the 40 overs knockout stage, which promises to be just as thrilling.”

The Super Division teams are gearing up for the knockout competition, and fans can expect some intense matches as they battle it out for the top spot.

“We’re excited to see the teams in action and can’t wait to crown our champion,” added Patel.

The 40 overs knockouts are scheduled to begin next week, and NCCA wishes all participating teams the best of luck.