Rugby

Six Nations trophy to be replaced after fire damage

Published

LONDON, England, March 2, 2026 – The Six Nations trophy is to be “retired from ceremonial use” and replaced after being damaged by fire in an accident during transit.

The trophy was damaged after round three of the tournament, when the vehicle carrying it was involved in an incident, according to a statement, external on the Six Nations website.

No passengers were injured but the trophy sustained “fire damage” in the aftermath and the manufacturers decided it cannot be restored to its former state.

An “identical exhibition trophy” will be used for the remainder of the championship, with a new one being commissioned in time for the 2027 Six Nations.

“Whilst in transit during round three of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, an incident occurred involving the vehicle carrying the championship trophy,” the statement reads.

“Thankfully no passengers were injured, however the trophy sustained fire damage and following an assessment by the official trophy manufacturer, unfortunately it cannot be restored to its full presentation standard.

“In keeping with these presentation standards, respect for the significance of winning the Six Nations – one of sport’s most prestigious titles – and to preserve the integrity of the trophy and its heritage, it will be retired from ceremonial use.”

The trophy, which is 75cm tall and made of silver, was created in 2015 to reflect the tournament’s evolution to six teams after Italy joined the fold in 2000.

Current holders France are favourites to retain their crown after winning the opening three games of this year’s tournament.

“Whilst this accident is hugely unfortunate, the situation adds another chapter to the history of a trophy that represents one of global sport’s most celebrated tournaments, with its roots reaching back to 1883,” the statement continues.

“A new trophy will be commissioned in the same design as the original, with materials from the original being incorporated into the new trophy, ensuring its history is respectfully transferred to the new creation.”

It added the new trophy, which will take about 365 hours to create, will be “unveiled ahead of the 2027 championship”.

