KK Homeboyz outshine APS Bomet to maintain unbeaten run in Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz maintained pace with the leading pack in the Kenya Premier League courtesy of a 2-1 win over APS Bomet at the Bukhungu Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Skipper Moses Mudavadi broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a header, connecting well with Shafik Batambuze’s cross.

The law enforcers levelled the scores at the start of the second half courtesy of Joseph Masibo in the 47th minute.

Batambuze then turned up with the winner in the 51st minute, his freekick sailing past Maxwell Mulili in Bomet’s goal.

The win increases Homeboyz’s tally to 38 points from 22 games — two less than third-placed Shabana, who lost 5-1 to AFC Leopards yesterday.

More to follow…