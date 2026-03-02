How sport is dealing with Middle East travel disruption

LONDON, England, March 2, 2026 – Sport stars are among those grounded in Gulf countries as the crisis in the Middle East widens.

Iran responded to an attack by the US and Israel on Saturday by firing at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled to and from the region in one of the most serious disruptions to global travel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK Foreign Office has urged British nationals – so far more than 100,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East – to follow local advice, which in most countries was to shelter in place.

The crisis has also raised questions about upcoming sporting events including this summer’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US.

Here is what we know so far.

‘Everyone will be ready’ for F1 curtain-raiser

Australian Grand Prix organisers say they are “really confident” this weekend’s opening race of the Formula 1 season will not be affected.

Close to 1,000 members of F1 staff have been forced to rearrange travel plans to Melbourne, with an estimated 500 of them reportedly set to be flown from Europe on charter planes.

Australian F1 chief Travis Auld said on Monday that “everyone will be here ready for the race”, despite the “reshuffling of flights” required to ensure the transportation of key personnel – including drivers.

F1 also said it is “closely monitoring” the situation, with upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled on 12 and 19 April respectively.

Lions and Bairstow await updates

In cricket, the England Lions squad are following official advice from security experts and the government while they remain unable to leave the UAE.

The Lions – England’s development team led by coach Andrew Flintoff and Test captain Ben Stokes and consisting of around 30 players and staff – travelled to the UAE for matches against Pakistan Shaheens.

The second of those matches, due to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, was cancelled. While no official notice has been given, it is expected the remaining matches will be called off.

England star Jonny Bairstow, who is in Abu Dhabi but not with the Lions, replied to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s statement on Iran on X: “Can you get us home?”

At the T20 World Cup, West Indies are unable to return home from India after their exit on Sunday and remain in Kolkata, with Zimbabwe reportedly in a similar situation.

England women were due to leave for a one-month training camp in Abu Dhabi this week, but that has been delayed.

Will Iran compete at US-hosted World Cup?

Iran have qualified for this summer’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, but doubt has been cast on the nation’s participation.

The head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, told Iranian television that it is “far from our expectations that we can look at the World Cup with hope” – but added the country’s sports officials would decide if any action was necessary.

Fifa’s general secretary Mattias Grafstrom said on Saturday: “Our focus is to have a safe World Cup with everybody participating.”

Meanwhile, Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman says England have been given reassurances there are no safety concerns over their Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine being held in Turkey on Tuesday.

Turkey borders Iran and Iraq and is close to Cyprus, where an Iranian drone crashed into a British RAF base on Sunday. Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have also exchanged strikes.

The Finalissima match between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina at Qatar’s at Lusail Stadium on 27 March is in doubt after the Qatar Football Association suspended all matches indefinitely.

Medvedev among tennis stars stuck

Dubai Tennis Championships winner Daniil Medvedev is among the tennis players facing a disruption to their schedule.

The Russian’s representative said they were trying to establish how Medvedev could travel to California for next week’s Indian Wells tournament after the UAE “partially and temporarily” closed its airspace.

Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, winner of the men’s doubles event alongside Britain’s Henry Patten, said his travel plans are “still uncertain”.

“All of us players, the finalists and a few other doubles players, are stuck in Dubai. [Plus] all of the ATP staff, the umpires, physiotherapists, coaches and other team and family members – a total of about 30 people,” Heliovaara wrote in his blog, external.

He added that the option of leaving by road had been explored, but that would involve either a five-hour drive to Muscat – although bad traffic jams have been reported at the Oman border – or a journey exceeding 10 hours to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ATP said it remains in direct contact with those affected, with “a small number of players and team members” still in Dubai being accommodated in official tournament hotels “where their immediate needs are being fully supported”.

The ATP Challenger Tour event in Fujairah, UAE is going ahead as planned this week, but operating with heightened security measures and taking place behind closed doors as a precautionary step.

Arrival of Paralympic ‘stakeholders’ impacted

The 2026 Winter Paralympics begin in Milan and Cortina on Friday but the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed that the closure of airspace “is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders”.

The IPC said it was “assessing the impact on Games operations, in particular on travel” and remains in close contact with all delegations competing at the Games.

“We would prefer not to comment on the status of individual delegations or stakeholders at this stage but can provide assurance that we are working diligently with Milano-Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected,” the IPC said.

In badminton, India’s Olympic and world medallist PV Sindhu remains stuck in Dubai, leaving her participation at the All England Championships – which start on Tuesday – in doubt.

Wales’ women’s hockey team were due to fly to Hyderabad, India via Dubai to face Scotland, Uruguay and India between 8-14 March but have had to reschedule their flights.