Harambee Starlets Begin WAFCON Countdown with Benin Clash in Abidjan

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 — The road to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) officially shifts into high gear tonight as Harambee Starlets are set to face Benin at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, marking the first of two high-profile international friendlies.

The squad touched down in Abidjan on Saturday, following a high-intensity residential camp in Nairobi.

Tonight’s encounter against Benin kicks off at 8:00 PM EAT, serving as a vital litmus test for a team that has been out of the continental limelight for a decade.

Head coach Beldine Odemba has expressed immense confidence in the traveling party, noting that the current roster offers a unique tactical advantage.

The squad is a deliberate mix of the “Class of 2016” veterans and the breakout stars from the Junior Starlets World Cup team in 2024.

“I am very confident with this squad. The blend of youth and senior players has brought a completely different dynamic to our camp. The younger players bring incredible energy and pace, while the seniors provide the tactical discipline and leadership we need for the big stage,” Odemba told reporters before the team’s departure.

While the technical team is focused on patterns of play and set pieces, Odemba admitted that her biggest concern is the physical toll of high-level friendlies.

With the WAFCON tournament in Morocco looming just weeks away, the priority is to return home with a fully fit roster.

“My biggest prayer right now is that the players stay fit. These friendlies are meant to sharpen us, but we must be smart about our recovery. Seeing everyone healthy and ready for the first whistle in Morocco is the ultimate goal,” Odemba added.

Tonight’s match is only the beginning of a busy week in West Africa.

Following the clash with Benin, the Starlets will remain in Abidjan to take on the hosts, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday, March 4 before heading to France for camp.

These matches are seen as critical preparation for Kenya’s tough WAFCON group (GroupA) which features hosts Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria.

For a team built on “progress, not perfection,” tonight is the perfect opportunity to show the continent exactly how much they have grown.