Edwin Kiptoo Shines as NCBA Golf Series Lights Up Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Edwin Kiptoo returned an impressive 72 nett to clinch the Division A title as the 2026 NCBA Golf Series delivered a competitive fourth leg at the historic Mombasa Golf Club this past weekend.

Playing off handicap 11, Kiptoo edged out Sheel Dodhia, also handicap 11, who finished runner-up on 73 nett. Peter Kimanga, handicap 11, completed the podium with 75 nett in a tightly contested Division A category.

Division B honours went to Martin Irungu, handicap 15, who carded 71 nett to win on countback ahead of Sam Muraya, also handicap 15, who posted a matching 71 nett score. Johnson Muriuki, playing off handicap 18, secured third place with 77 nett.

In Division C, Rana Umair, handicap 25, produced a standout round to take the win with 64 points. Joseph Kitema, handicap 27, finished second on 67 points, while Col. James Ndungu, handicap 19, placed third with 69 points.

The Best Gross award went to Gurbux Singh, playing off handicap 2, who returned an 83 gross score to underline his consistency at the Coast leg of the series.

More than 80 golfers turned out for the February Mug, battling coastal conditions in pursuit of top honours and qualification slots to the season-ending Grand Finale at Karen Country Club.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Regional Retail Manager, Coast Region, Yasir Ashur, congratulated the winners and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to the sport and the region.

“Every time we bring the series here, we’re reminded of the strong passion for golf in the coastal region. From this event, we now have golfers who have secured their places in the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale in November at Karen Country Club. Congratulations and all the best as you continue preparing,” he said.

Ashur added that NCBA’s support for golf goes beyond tournaments, noting that the bank remains committed to developing the sport at all levels. “We want to inspire juniors to be the next Njoroges while at the same time giving them opportunities to make a living out of golf. That is why we continue to work closely with the relevant bodies to strengthen the development of the sport and complete the golf cycle.”

The Mombasa leg adds to the growing momentum of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which continues to bring together corporate leaders, amateur golfers and rising talent across the country. Winners from this leg now join other qualifiers who will compete at the Grand Finale later in the year, where the overall champions of the circuit will be crowned.

The Series now moves to its next stop at Mt. Kipipiri Golf Resort as golfers continue their quest to conquer the course and secure their place at the finale.

Meanwhile, Team Zamara emerged overall winners at the NCBA Corporate Golf Day held at Karen Country Club, posting an impressive 122 points to top a competitive field of 146 golfers and 20 corporate teams.

The four-ball team comprising Robert Muhia, Paul Kamoche, Ken Wendo and Judy Mwithali delivered a consistent performance across 18 holes to secure first place in the team category.

Total Energies, represented by Adele Tura, Jackson Ongubo, Martin Mutuma and Fred Makala, finished second with 102 points, while the Safaricom team of Eric Mugo, Chris Karanja, Martin Mabuya and Richard Gitahi claimed third position with 101 points.

In the individual categories, Kate Murima emerged as the Lady Winner with 39 points, while Edwin Omollo posted an outstanding 46 points to take the Men’s Winner title.

The tournament brought together corporate leaders and partners for a full day of competitive golf and stakeholder engagement. The event marked the return of the NCBA Corporate Golf Day, last held in 2018, and forms part of NCBA Group’s broader investment in golf as a strategic engagement platform.

Over the past five years, NCBA has strengthened its footprint in the sport through initiatives such as the NCBA Golf Series and the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship, supporting both competitive and development-focused golf across the country.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Group Managing Director and CEO John Gachora underscored the importance of the Corporate Golf Day in deepening relationships and reinforcing the bank’s long-term partnership approach.

“Today’s turnout and the level of competition we have witnessed reflect the strength of the relationships we continue to build. The NCBA Corporate Golf Day is important to us because it brings together our clients and partners in a setting that allows for open conversation, shared experiences and stronger connections.

As a bank, our growth is anchored on long-term partnerships. Events like this give us the opportunity to engage beyond transactions, understand our customers’ ambitions and align ourselves to support their growth, whether locally or across the region. The success of today’s tournament is not just in the scores recorded, but in the quality of engagement and trust that continues to define our journey together.”

The event concluded with an evening gala and awards ceremony celebrating outstanding performances while reaffirming NCBA’s commitment to stakeholder engagement through sport.”