Commonwealth Games bronze medalist suffers huge setback in preps for international competitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were is among Kenyan sportspersons who have been provisionally suspended by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

According to the anti-doping czar, Were’s provisional suspension began on February 12 this year due to whereabout failures.

An athlete falls afoul of whereabout failure when he or she fails to provide timely information on their frequent locations on the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Furthermore, the athlete may also be cited for whereabout failure due to a missed test, by not availing themselves at their cited locations on time for an impromptu test.

According to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), an athlete who misses three consecutive tests within a 12-month period is liable for suspension.

The suspension could prove problematic for Were who will be hoping to represent the country at this year’s World Relays in Botswana as well as the Commonwealth Games, among other high-profile competitions.

Apart from Were, other sportspersons hit by ADAK axe include former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla as well as Rooney Onyango, Kenya Police’s Charles Ouma and American-based Kenyan middle distance runner Festus Lagat.