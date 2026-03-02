Australian Grand Prix to feel ‘no impact’ of travel chaos

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 2, 2026 – Australian Grand Prix organisers say they are “really confident” the travel chaos caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will not impact the opening race of the Formula 1 season this weekend.

Close to 1,000 members of staff have been forced to rearrange flights, with an estimated 500 of them reportedly set to be flown from Europe on charter planes.

It comes after the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran on Saturday, sparking retaliatory strikes across the region.

F1 also said it was “closely monitoring” the situation, with upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled in April.

Australian Formula 1 chief Travis Auld said on Monday that “everyone will be here ready for the race” as Melbourne prepares to host the 2026 curtain-raiser.

Many drivers and other key personnel based in Europe have had travel plans affected by the major disruption to global air transport, with key routes through Qatar and the United Arab Emirates impacted.

“The last 48 hours have required some reshuffling of flights,” Auld said.

“That is largely Formula 1’s responsibility. They take charge of the teams, drivers and all the personnel that are required here to make this event happen. There’s quite a number of them.

“My understanding is that’s all now been locked in, everyone will be here ready for the race and fans won’t notice any difference.”

Auld told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine that three charter planes would fly an estimated 500 of the near-1,000 affected F1 staff from Europe.

“All the freight is here and ready to go. We’re in a space where we’re really confident there will be no impact,” Auld said.

F1 heads to China and Japan – which are not expected to be impacted – before rounds four and five are scheduled in Bahrain (12 April) and Saudi Arabia (19 April).

An F1 spokesperson said: “Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan and not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

Auld, speaking to Fox Sports, said: “I’m sure [F1] are thinking ahead to what the implications might be.

“As it stands there are no issues for us, but I’d imagine they’ll be thinking about what they might do to their calendar if they need to.”