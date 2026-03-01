Koutiama, Bowamba star as Police clobber Bandari - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bandari's Frank Ouya (L) battles for the ball with Kenya Police's Charles Ouma. PHOTO/BANDARI FOOTBALL CLUB

Kenyan Premier League

Koutiama, Bowamba star as Police clobber Bandari

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2026 – Defending champions Kenya Police reignited their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bandari in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yves Koutiama continued his scoring run with the opener in the 13th minute before another foreign import, Jacques Bowamba secured all the three points with the second in the 76th minute.

The win takes the law enforcers’ tally to 37 points, 12 behind leaders Gor Mahia and three behind third-placed Shabana.

It is also the second straight win for Nicholas Muyoti’s charges following their 2-0 victory over Sofapaka within the week.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020