Koutiama, Bowamba star as Police clobber Bandari

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2026 – Defending champions Kenya Police reignited their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bandari in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Yves Koutiama continued his scoring run with the opener in the 13th minute before another foreign import, Jacques Bowamba secured all the three points with the second in the 76th minute.

The win takes the law enforcers’ tally to 37 points, 12 behind leaders Gor Mahia and three behind third-placed Shabana.

It is also the second straight win for Nicholas Muyoti’s charges following their 2-0 victory over Sofapaka within the week.

More to follow…