KCB whip up appetite for Kabras Sugar with win over Oilers

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2026 – KCB Rugby head coach Andrew Amonde says the bankers will go all out in next weekend’s Kenya Cup clash against defending champions Kabras Sugar.

Amonde says they will be psyched up to go against the sugar millers in what will be a top-of-the-table clash between the two giants.

“I know that our boys will be psyched for the next game. They’ll come out, they’ll represent us, they’ll represent the bank. So, we’ll come out and support them and see how good we can be as a team,” the Shujaa legend said.

The bankers will be looking to reverse their losing run against the Kakamega-based giants.

KCB’s last win against Kabras was in February 2022, a 28-20 victory at their Ruaraka Sports Club backyard.

Since then, Carlos Katywa’s charges have been dominant, swatting aside their rivals in every encounter.

Their last duel was on March 8 last year where Kabras edged 25-17 in a Kenya Cup regular season tie.

Morale-boosting victory

Heading into next weekend, the bankers will be buoyed by Saturday’s win over another one of their bogey sides, Menengai Oilers.

They produced a composed second-half performance to edge out the Oilers 25-15 in a pulsating Kenya Cup clash at the ASK Showground.

Victory over Kabras Sugar’s ‘Rai sibling’ was the right way for KCB to right the wrongs of last season when they lost to Gibson Weru’s charges in the semi-finals of the Kenya Cup playoffs.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win, Amonde said they came to Nakuru with nothing less on their minds.

“Any chance we got, we took our chances. We just needed a win coming down here and we were able to fight our way to get it. We are just going to move a game at a time, play our next game and see where we will fall to be seen before we go for the playoffs,” he said.

Amonde added: “I think everybody walked in and it just builds the morale in the camp and everybody just knows what they need to do as a team. With this win, it’s another advantage and it builds the morale to go into the next one.”