How Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won Tokyo Marathon in record time

TOKYO, Japan, Mar 1- Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei set a new course record with a commanding victory at the Tokyo Marathon.

The 32-year-old finished in 2:14:29 – more than two minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s Bertukan Welde, who was second in 2:16:36.



Welde’s Ethiopian compatriot Hawi Feysa came third in 2:17:39.



The previous course record was 2:15:55 – set by two-time Tokyo winner Sutume Asefa Kebede in 2024.

Kosgei, who won marathon silver for Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is planning to represent Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“We have a lot of athletes in Kenya,” said Kosgei. “I want some young generation to follow my step to join me in Turkey.”

In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele defended his title in a thrilling sprint finish with Kenyan duo Geoffrey Toroitich and Alexander Mutiso Munyao.

Takele clocked 2:03:37, which was the same official time as second-placed Toroitich, with Munyao finishing just one second further back in third.

“I knew that the final stage would be decisive,” said 23-year-old Takele.



“Around 41km I wanted to wait and see what would happen and then I made my move right before the finish.”