AFC Leopards players celebrate their win over Shabana. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

AFC Leopards maul Shabana in drama-filled league encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 – AFC Leopards thrashed Shabana 5-1 to maintain pace with leaders Gor Mahia in the battle for the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League title at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match was temporarily halted in the second half after police lobbed teargas into the stands, forcing fans to scamper for safety.

By then, Ingwe were leading 2-1 courtesy of Samuel Semo and Tyson Otieno’s goals in the first half.

Wycliffe Awiko pulled one back for Tore Bobe in the 61st minute but Samuel Ssenyonjo restored Leopards’ two-goal advantage seven minutes later.

All hell then broke loose as teargas fumes filled the stadium, forcing fans to seek cover.

On resumption, Kayci Odhiambo made it 4-1 in the 70th minute courtesy of a thunderous hit before Ssenyonjo bagged his second in the 74th minute.

The win takes Leopards to within six points of Gor, who lead the log with 46 points.

Meanwhile, Shabana remain third with 40 points.

