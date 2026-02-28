Title-Chasing Manchester City Overcomes Leeds Test To Close On Arsenal

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 28 – Antoine Semenyo scored just before half-time as title-chasing Manchester City escaped Elland Road with victory over an energetic Leeds United.

The hard-earned outcome narrowed Arsenal’s lead to two points at the top of the Premier League.

City travelled to West Yorkshire without their Leeds-born star striker Erling Haaland who was injured in training, and it looked for large periods in the first half that they would rue not having their top goalscorer available.

But Ghana international Semenyo stretched to convert Rayan Ait-Nouri’s fizzed low ball into the penalty area for his sixth City goal since joining from Bournemouth in January.

Leeds will be wondering how they did not score after making a sprightly start and giving City real cause for early concern.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a golden opportunity inside the opening four minutes, but the Englishman somehow poked wide from eight yards after connecting with Brenden Aaronson’s cross from the right.

The ex-Everton man struck another effort wide from a tricky angle and was unable to add to his 10 league goals this season, as Semenyo’s winner left the hosts six points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester City analysis: Wins like this win titles

Coming to a raucous Elland Road and leaving with all three points. despite being second best for large periods, is the type of result that many a title-winning side has had before.

With 10 games remaining, City are right in the mix.

They have put pressure back on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who host Chelsea on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 GMT) when the Gunners will be aiming to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top.

It was a test for City to get this job done without Haaland, who missed out on playing against the club his father used to represent, but they have considerable reserves within their squad.

Manager Pep Guardiola said the Norwegian was not fully fit, so it remains to be seen whether Haaland will be involved against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

But £62.5m man Semenyo showed why City splashed out for him, bolstering the goal threat in the final third and displaying the nous of his absent team-mate with a poacher’s finish.

Nico O’Reilly had scored in his past two league games and almost found the net again when he leapt to meet Matheus Nunes’ cross, but the Englishman’s bullet header was pushed away by Karl Darlow with a reflex save.

Play was briefly halted during the first half to allow players to break their Ramadan fast, with the stoppage being loudly jeered and whistled by large numbers in attendance.

Leeds analysis: Farke’s men fighting but come up short

Leeds fans were buoyed by their team’s bright start, but Calvert-Lewin could not provide the goal that would have raised the roof.

Players and supporters alike will have left pondering what could have been against the title challengers, but this is a familiar outcome: Leeds have now lost their past six Premier League games against City.

Aaronson poked wide from close range and James Justin had an effort smothered by Gianluigi Donnarumma in a flurry of first-half chances for the home team.

Substitute Jaka Bijol headed wide late on as Leeds searched for an equaliser, but a goal was to remain elusive.

Leeds could have put daylight between themselves and the bottom three after West Ham’s defeat at Liverpool earlier on Saturday, but they remain six points outside the drop zone.

What next for these two sides?

Leeds host Sunderland on Tuesday (19:30 GMT), while City play Nottingham Forest the following day (19:30 GMT).