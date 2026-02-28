Liverpool Hit Five Past West Ham To Close Top Five In The Standings - Capital Sports
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC

English Premier League

Liverpool Hit Five Past West Ham To Close Top Five In The Standings

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 28 – A clinical Liverpool performance helped them beat battling West Ham 5-2 in the Premier League and move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

The hosts were 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham pulled one back early in the second half through Tomas Soucek before Cody Gakpo restored Liverpool’s three-goal lead in the 70th minute.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side scored again through Taty Castellanos, but an Axel Disasi own goal ensured Liverpool hit five goals in a league game for the first time this season.

All three of the Reds’ first-half goals came from set-pieces – with Arne Slot’s side now leading the table in 2026 when it comes to goals from set-plays (excluding penalties).

In the fifth minute, Ryan Gravenberch teed up Ekitike, who finished smartly to beat Mads Hermansen at the near post for his 16th goal of the season.

West Ham threatened to equalise, but against the run of play Liverpool doubled their advantage when Van Dijk headed in Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner.

The visitors failed to take advantage of Liverpool’s complacency with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek all wasting chances.

And just before half-time, Mac Allister’s superb volley took a deflection and ended in the back of the net. That was the cue for sections of the travelling support to head for the exits.

From there, Liverpool should have put the game to bed – but they struggled to exert control on proceedings.

West Ham gave themselves a lifeline early in the second half when Soucek got on the end of a delightful delivery from El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Gakpo then made up for missing a sitter when his deflected effort left Hermansen with no chance, to calm the nerves inside Anfield.

Castellanos scored West Ham’s second to give the visitors some hope, but Jeremie Frimpong’s cross was deflected in by Disasi to complete the scoring.

Liverpool move above Chelsea – who play leaders Arsenal on Sunday – into fifth, while West Ham remain 18th, two points behind Nottingham Forest.

What’s next for both teams?

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Tuesday (20:15 GMT) while West Ham visit Fulham on Wednesday (19:30).

