Gor Mahia Vs Mathare United. Photo/GOR X

Football

Lead Extended: Who Can ‘Bwogo’ K’Ogalo In The FKF Premier League?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – They have been given many fancy names, but the latest, ‘Husband of Teams’ seems to fit them well. The reference herein is 21-time record champions Gor Mahia who on Saturday held nerves to edge out Mathare United 2-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium to open a nine-point lead in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Gor, seeking to reclaim the title from Kenya Police FC, had to work extra hard to bag crucial maximum points that saw them go to 49 points ahead of AFC Leopards who are on 40 points after being stunned 1-0 by KCB on Thursday.

Shabana closes the top five in the standings with the 40 points as well.

K’Ogalo‘s important winner came in the 88th minute courtesy of Enock Morrison’s penalty that was awarded after Mathare United custodian Kevin Ouru brought down Ebenezer Assifuah in the box.

After a barren first half draw, Ghanaian Assifuah sent Gor ahead in the 67th minute after unleashing a ferocious shot before Mathare levelled the scores in the 83rd minute through substitute Dennis Okoth who slammed the ball home after K’Ogalo failed to clear a Hillary Kiprotich cross.

