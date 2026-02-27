Why Harambee Starlets feel a ‘forgotten lot’ ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 27, 2026 – Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adan says they feel like a ‘forgotten lot’ ahead of their second appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Adan says the team have not been accorded the attention they deserve compared to their male counterparts, Harambee Stars.

“We want Mr President (William Ruto) to show up for the girl child the way he did for the boy child (Harambee Stars). This is a huge tournament…we have played our part in preparing well so we also expect him to play his part…as he usually does,” she said.

Adan added: “We have been in camp all this while and we are yet to hear from him, or even the CS (Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya). It is just us and the technical bench. We have been left alone.”

The longtime national team player further said a visit from the most powerful man in Kenya would do wonders for their psyche ahead of the continental campaign.

Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam celebrates after scoring against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

“Yes, we would love a visit from our president before we depart. It would not look good for us to just leave like that. We want him to come and visit us and bless us before we depart,” she said.

Beldine Odemba’s charges have been in training at the Kasarani Stadium, ahead of Wafcon where they face Senegal, Algeria and the hosts in Group A.

They depart for Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday for two warm-up matches against the hosts as well as Benin.

Adan says they are not going to Morocco as also-rans but as potential World Cup debutants.

“We are not going there to simply participate but with the mentality that we want to qualify for the World Cup (in 2027). To us, it is like a World Cup qualifier and we want to make the best of the opportunity. We are going to surprise a lot of people,” she said.

The Denmark-based forward is in line for her maiden appearance in the competition after she missed out on Kenya’s debut in 2016.

At that time, Adan was sitting for her KCSE exams, ruling her out of selection.

Morocco is her chance to make amends for lost time.

“I have been waiting so long for such an opportunity because I missed the last one. I want to make the most of it for myself and the country. Winning would not only mean much to me but to the rest of the country as well. It would be proof that women’s football is growing,” she said.

Adan was the star of the show as Starlets swept aside the Gambia 4-1 on aggregate to secure qualification to Wafcon.

She scored the winner in Abidjan as Kenya won 1-0 in the second leg to confirm their place among the best 24 at the continental showpiece.