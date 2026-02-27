T20 World Cup: Jacks & Ahmed carry England to another thrilling win

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 27 – England will take real momentum into the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed secured a gripping four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Colombo.

Already guaranteed to progress, England needed 42 from the last 17 balls on a slow pitch which offered significant assistance for the spinners throughout.

But Ahmed struck a huge straight six and Jacks cracked one of his own, following with two more fours to take 21 from the next five balls bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

Ahmed lofted Mitchell Santner for another six from the final ball of the 19th over, leaving five to get from the last and England completed a fifth successive victory with three balls to spare.

Jacks finished 32 not out and Ahmed unbeaten on 19 from seven balls – the pair combining for a stand of 44 runs in 16 balls.

Jacks and Ahmed also played their part with the ball, taking two wickets each, as England dragged New Zealand back to 159-7.

Harry Brook’s side showed impressive versatility by bowling 16 overs of spin – the most they have ever sent down in a T20 – with all seven dismissals falling to the slow bowlers.

It means England will almost certainly play in Thursday’s second semi-final in Mumbai and travel having come through a series of tight finishes to this point.

New Zealand are in second place but could be pipped to a semi-final spot by Pakistan, if they secure a big win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka on Saturday.

England click into gear

We have waited for England to click in this tournament. This win was not perfect but it was undoubtedly their best of the tournament so far.

Jacks is in the middle of the best form of his career – a run that gives England serious threat.

His runs, in addition to his 2-23, were match-winning and won him the player-of-the-match award for the fourth time in this competition.

But Jacks may not have been able to pull off the heist without 21-year-old Ahmed, whose six from the second ball he faced brought the chase to life in his first World Cup match.

His second, hit off the vastly experienced Santner, effectively sealed the deal.

Ahmed, who also took a wicket with his first ball, was picked for the conditions here. Can England really leave him out next week?

The big issue that remains is the form of Jos Buttler. He was out for a two-ball duck – his fifth single-figure score in a row.

Phil Salt also nicked off in the first over while Brook made 21, Jacob Bethell 21, Tom Banton 33 and Sam Curran 24 – all contributions but not match-defining scores.

Jacks and Ahmed ensured that will not be the focus, however. England may face India in Mumbai next week. What an occasion that would be.

Spin to win for England

Though Mumbai has offered decent turn, England are unlikely to face such spin-friendly conditions in the remainder of the tournament.

Still, their versatility was impressive. There was no pace bowled after Jofra Archer bowled three overs and Curran one in the powerplay.

Archer, who began by beating the bat four times in a maiden, was unlucky not to take a wicket early, which allowed Tim Seifert and Finn Allen to build a partnership of 64.

Rashid had Seifert stumped before Brook twirled through his tweakers – Ahmed having Rachin Ravindra caught mid-wicket in the 12th over.

Jacks bowled accurately but also took the crucial wickets of Allen, caught at deep mid-wicket for 29, and the dangerous Phillips for 39.

Phillips was bowled by one that turned sharply to hit the all-rounder’s stumps and afterwards Ahmed took the final over for the first time in his international career.

This campaign stuttered through matches against Nepal, West Indies, Scotland and Italy but now there is a feeling of real belief emanating from this squad.