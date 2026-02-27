Sheghu Aims Fifth WRC Safari Rally Appearance Targeting Finish Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Kenyan rally driver Pauline Sheghu is gearing up for an exciting season, with the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha top of her agenda.

The former Kenya Inter-Media Champion, who made her mark as a Swahili anchor at KBC, has participated in all Safari events since 2023 and is looking to sustain her 100% finish record in this year’s edition of the fabled motor rally fixture.

With an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Sheghu previously showcased her skills in the 2011 ARC, finishing a credible 10th overall in the Supplementary category.

In an exclusive interview, Sheghu revealed that preparations are well underway, with her team focused on fine-tuning their strategy for the iconic event. “We’ve aligned the team early, and our main focus is the WRC Safari Rally, alongside selected local championship events to keep us sharp and competitive,” Sheghu said.

Pauline Sheghu celebrating with trophy

The rally driver also announced that her team will officially unveil their partners and car livery on February 13, 2026, at KAWI Complex HQ. “We’re grateful for the strong interest and support from organizations within the sector and partners who believe in this journey,” she said.

Sheghu’s short-term goal is to improve consistency and stage performance, while her long-term ambition is to become a more competitive WRC driver and open doors for women and local talent in motorsport.

Navigated by Linet Ayuko in an all-women team, Sheghu is confident in their abilities.

When she’s not on the rally stage, Sheghu will be engaging with the media, activating partner events, and participating in community outreach programs. Post-rally, she’ll focus on debriefs, sharing lessons, and helping grow the sport locally.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya will take place from March 12th to March 15th, 2026, serving as the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The event features approximately 350km of competitive gravel action, including the famous “fesh-fesh” sand of Kedong, the high-speed Soysambu and Elementaita plains, and the technically demanding Sleeping Warrior and Camp Moran stages.

Sheghu credited her navigator, Linet Ayuko, for bringing experience, calmness, and passion to the team. “Linet is my super navigator, and her mastery of pace notes and consistency under pressure is a huge asset,” she said.

Pauline Sheghu in action in a past rally event

Reflecting on her formative years, Sheghu said she was guided by seasoned drivers and rally legends who believed in her early on. “Those years were tough but grounding, shaping my resilience and hunger to improve,” she said.

So, what keeps Sheghu coming back to the cockpit? “It’s the challenge. Rallying pushes you mentally and physically, and every event teaches you something new. The love for the sport, representing Kenya, and inspiring young girls and women to embrace this sport keep pulling me back,” she replied.

Sheghu also expressed her hopes of upgrading to a newer rally car, citing it as part of her long-term plan. “With the right partnerships and support, we’re hopeful it will happen at the right time,” she said.

In closing, Sheghu extended her gratitude to the Kenyan Government, sponsors, partners, and the media fraternity for their unwavering support. “Thank you for believing in us and amplifying our story. We’re excited to continue telling our stories of resilience, growth, and Kenyan excellence on the global stage.”

Sheghu’s Safari Rally Kenya Lowdown

-2025: KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #47 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N12: 11th Overall/5th in class S

-2024 KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #108 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N10 : 8th Overall /2nd in class S & 5th in National class

2023 KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #110 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N10: -13th Overall /5th class S & 10th in National class

-The Lioness Rally 2022 (KASARANI SSS CIRCUIT) #22 (Mitchelle Chao) -Subaru Impreza STi N10 Subaru 5TH Overall

-2011 FIA ARC KCB Safari Rally (KAJIADO- ATHI RIVER) (Kipchilat Kimaru)- 10TH Overall Supplementary Class)