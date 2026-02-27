Mathare United And 1xBet Host Charity Match Supporting Grassroots Football in Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mathare United together with 1xBet, will host a charitable match against A Mosquito FC on March 7 as part of the second phase of the 1xBet Mtaani Project in Kibera.

The initiative will highlight their shared commitment to community development through football.

The project will combine the charity game, donation of essential sports equipment, and structured fan engagement activities.

The 1xBet Mtaani Project, implemented in partnership with Mathare United F.C., is a long-term program focused on youth support and grassroots football development.

Partnership and Social Responsibility

The 1xBet Mtaani Project is implemented in partnership between 1xBet and Mathare United, with a strong focus on practical support for the Kibera community.

A key element of the second phase will be the delivery of essential sports equipment.

This support is designed to improve daily training conditions for young players, ensure access to proper gear, and strengthen structured football activities at the local level.

By addressing basic infrastructure needs, the program aims to create a more stable and consistent training environment.

Through the 1xBet Mtaani Project, both partners will continue working to expand access to sport and build long-term opportunities for youth development.

A representative of 1xBet commented:

“Through the 1xBet Mtaani Project, we are investing directly in young people. Football gives structure, discipline, and real opportunity. Our goal is to support communities like Kibera with practical resources and long-term involvement.”

A representative of Mathare United F.C. added:

“Working with 1xBet allows us to strengthen our connection with the community. Together, we can provide equipment, organize meaningful activities, and create better conditions for young players to grow both on and off the field.”

Matchday Activation and Digital Campaign

The charitable match will serve as a platform for direct fan engagement both at the stadium and online.

A dedicated activation zone will be set up near the photo area, where supporters can take part in the offline “Predict the Score” giveaway.

Before kickoff, fans will register with 1xBet, choose a team card representing either Mathare FC or Mosquito FC, write their name, phone number, and predicted winner, and place the card into a branded box.

After the match, the box will be opened under supervision, cards with the winning team will be selected, and winners will receive official merchandise.

Fans whose chosen team wins will receive football jerseys, while participants who complete registration and a deposit of 260 KES will receive an instant gift in the form of a vest or bag.

To extend engagement beyond the stadium, 1xBet will also run the “Colors of Victory” campaign on Instagram.

Supporters will be encouraged to attend the match wearing Blue & White and Yellow, post an Instagram Story tagging @1xbet.co.ke between March 7 and March 9, and follow the contest rules.

On March 10, three winners will be selected at random and announced on March 11, each receiving a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Community Impact and Future Engagement

The second phase of the 1xBet Mtaani Project reflects a structured approach to community support in Kibera.

By combining a charitable match, delivery of essential sports equipment, and fan engagement activities, 1xBet and Mathare United F.C. are improving training conditions for youth and strengthening grassroots football at the local level.

1xBet continues to support community initiatives in Kenya and across Africa through partnerships such as the one with Mathare United F.C., with a focus on youth development and social empowerment.

Supporters can follow 1xBet on social media, join the “Colors of Victory” campaign, and stay updated on upcoming activities and future giveaways:

https://instagram.com/1xbet.co.ke

https://www.facebook.com/1xbet.co.kenya/

https://twitter.com/1xbetkenya_