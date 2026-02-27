Italian Pavan seriously hurt after lift shaft fall - Capital Sports
Andrea Pavan. PHOTO/TMZ SPORTS

Golf

Italian Pavan seriously hurt after lift shaft fall

Published

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, February 27, 2026 – Italian golfer Andrea Pavan has been seriously injured after falling multiple floors down an open lift shaft before this week’s South African Open.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at Pavan’s private accommodation near Stellenbosch Golf Club; the lift doors opened but there was no lift car in the shaft, causing him to tumble three stories down.

Pavan, 36, was rushed to a local hospital with significant injuries to his shoulder and back, including severe shoulder damage and fractures to several vertebrae. He has since undergone major surgery.

The European Tour said Pavan had withdrawn from the tournament, which began on Thursday, through injury, but they did not provide further details because of “medical confidentiality”.

A former team-mate of Pavan’s, Matt van Zandt, has set up a fundraiser to help Pavan’s wife Audra and their three children with medical bills.

Van Zandt said doctors expect Pavan to remain in South Africa for “many weeks before he can be safely evaluated for travel back to the United States”.

“Several fellow players and friends have already visited Andrea in the hospital and say that he is in good spirits,” he added.

England’s Marco Penge, who plays on the European Tour with Pavan, wrote on X:, external “Terrible news. Sending Andrea and his family all my love. He’s a great guy!”

Pavan is a two-time DP World Tour winner, claiming victory at the Czech Masters in 2018 and the BMW International Open in 2019.

