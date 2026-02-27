Ingwe coach Ambani reveals plan for top-of-table clash against Shabana after KCB loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 27, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has vowed to bounce back to winning ways against Shabana in their next Kenya Premier League tie on Sunday.

Ambani says they are motivated to put things right after losing to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) by a solitary goal on Wednesday evening.

“KCB lost to Gor in their last match and then won against us. That’s a good example for us to follow and win our next match. We need to go back to the drawing board and strategise on how to get the players back into a winning mood. This is not the time to brood over the loss but to keep pushing on,” the gaffer said.

The felines come into Sunday’s fixture with a six-point difference between them and leaders Gor Mahia who have 46 points from 21 matches.

In third place are Tore Bobe who also boast 40 points but for an inferior goal difference.

Compared to the two, K’Ogalo have played one less tie, giving them a massive boost in the title race.

Ambani bemoaned the loss to the bankers, noting they were unlucky not to convert the chances that came their way.

“We made a couple of changes that may have disrupted our rhythm. They are not used to playing together. However, we were much better in the second half and were let down by some poor finishing. We were unlucky not to score,” he said.

Ambani also bemoaned the lack of service for his no. 9, Samuel Ssenyonjo.

“We starved him of chances, considering he is a very good striker. This is something we need to work on before the next match. I know that once we correct that, everything will work out in our favour,” the ex-Ingwe striker noted.

The loss was Leopards’ first since their 1-0 defeat by Kakamega Homeboyz on January 4.