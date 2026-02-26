Real Madrid Win 'For Everyone Who Stands Against Racism' - Capital Sports
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior. PHOTO/CF REAL MADRID

Football

Real Madrid Win ‘For Everyone Who Stands Against Racism’

Published

MADRID, Spain, Feb 26 – Real Madrid’s win against Benfica to reach the Champions League last 16 was a “victory for everyone who stands against racism”, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni says.

Vinicius Jr alleged he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg, in which the Real forward scored the game’s only goal.

Prestianni – who has denied racially abusing the Brazilian – was subsequently handed a one-match ban, meaning he missed Wednesday’s return leg.

Support was shown for Vinicius by the home fans as a banner with the words “no to racism” in Spanish was displayed in the stands before kick-off.

Vinicius was again on the scoresheet, netting Real Madrid’s second goal as the Spanish side came from 1-0 down on the night to win 2-1 and book their place in the next round with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

“I think there are more important things than this match, than football,” said Tchouameni, who scored Real’s first-half equaliser.

“Vinicius keeps his confidence and he keeps focused on what he needs to do.

“I think they made the right decision by not letting the boy [Prestianni] play this match.

“Like I said, there are things more important than football and this is a victory for all of us.”

Real Madrid and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said Vinicius had been his usual self before the fixture, “very chilled” and “very relaxed”.

“He didn’t need to score to send a message or show his mentality,” said the former Liverpool player.

“He doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone because he’s shown time and time again how good he is.

“He steps up when we need him the most. He knows his quality and what he brings to the team.”

Vinicius Jr celebrated his goal in the first leg by dancing near the corner flag – and he produced the same celebration on Wednesday after his 80th-minute strike gave Real breathing space in the tie.

The Brazilian posted on social media after the match that “the dance goes on”.

“He was brilliant over both legs,” former Chelsea forward Joe Cole said on TNT Sports. “His finish was superb.”

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa said: “[I reacted] with joy obviously, for the great goal he scored, and because it was him, he deserves it.”

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added: “I’m happy that Vini’s dancing, still dancing, because it means he’s scoring goals.”

The game featured Jose Mourinho’s first return to the home of Real Madrid since he managed them between 2010-13, although he was unable to sit in the dugout because of suspension.

On a night of celebration for Real Madrid, the one negative was that Kylian Mbappe missed the game through injury and is set for some time out with a knee problem.

“After yesterday’s session, we talked with the doctors, I spoke with him, and we felt the best thing was for him to stop, to recover 100%, and to come back in top shape, confident and without any discomfort for everything that’s coming, which is obviously very important,” said Arbeloa.

“I hope that it’s not a very serious injury, nothing major, and that he’ll be able to come back in a few days or weeks.”

