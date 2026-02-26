MK Alpha Painters Launches Masterclass 2026 to Train 1,000 Painters Nationwide - Capital Sports
MK Alpha Painters Director Catherine Wanjiku Gatiri samples the paint that will be used during this years Master class targeting 1,000 painters in Kenya over the weekend

MK Alpha Painters Launches Masterclass 2026 to Train 1,000 Painters Nationwide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – MK Alpha Painters, a leading paint supplier based along the Eastern Bypass in Kamakis, on Thursday announced the launch of the MK Alpha Painters Masterclass 2026—an ambitious, structured training program targeting 1,000 painters across Kenya and designed to professionalise one of the construction industry’s most underleveraged trades.

The programme marks the first of a sustained quarterly training calendar that will run through the close of 2026.

MK Alpha Painters Director Catherine Wanjiku Gatiri noted that the painting industry has long been underserved in terms of structured training, and the master class envisages changing the dynamics.

“Painters are on construction sites every day, yet most have never received formal instruction on surface preparation, color consistency, or how to run a sustainable business. The MK Alpha Painters Masterclass is here to change that,” said Catherine.

The Masterclass 2026 is a practical, site-based training initiative developed in response to a widening skills gap in Kenya’s painting trade—a gap made more acute by the rapid expansion of construction activity across Nairobi and its surrounding counties.

The Masterclass curriculum is built around six practical areas designed to turn a good painter into a great one.

Participants will begin with product knowledge—learning the differences between paint types and their compositions and which products work best for which surfaces and environments.

From there, the training moves into surface preparation, covering industry-standard techniques for priming and readying surfaces before a single drop of paint is applied.

The programme then tackles finishing techniques and color consistency—two areas where even experienced painters often fall short.

Delivering uniform, high-quality results across varied surfaces and maintaining accurate color from one wall to the next are skills that separate professionals from the rest and directly affect a painter’s reputation on any job.

Kenya’s affordable housing agenda and private real estate boom have created unprecedented demand for skilled professionals in the finishing trades.

Yet painting remains largely informal, with most practitioners entering the trade through unstructured apprenticeships of inconsistent quality.

The MK Alpha Painters Masterclass addresses this directly—creating a credentialed, job-ready talent pool that contractors, developers, interior designers, and homeowners can rely on with confidence.

