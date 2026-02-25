World Cup security concerns over funding freeze

MIAMI, United States, February 25, 2026 – US government officials have been warned that there could be “catastrophic” security consequences if cities hosting World Cup matches do not receive funding that has been frozen.

Almost $900m (£666m) designated for the 11 host cities in the US has not been received amid a partial federal government shutdown.

Officials at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing said the freezing of funds and a lack of co-ordination between local entities and the federal government are two of the main reasons why security preparations are behind schedule.

Ray Martinez, chief operating officer of the Miami World Cup Host Committee, said it may have to cancel events unless organisers receive $70m (£52m) by the end of March.

“We’re 107 days out from the tournament but, more importantly, we’re about 70-something days out from starting to build the Fan Fest,” he said.

“These decisions have to be made. Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and co-ordination.”

The World Cup, which is also being hosted by Canada and Mexico, starts on 11 June.

USA’s game against Paraguay in Los Angeles on 13 June is the first of the 2026 tournament to be held in the US.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle are the US host cities.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), launched a Fifa World Cup grant programme in November.

It was intended to provide $625m (£462m) to host cities to “carry out the extensive security activities required to protect players, staff, attendees, venues and critical infrastructure across the host cities, strengthening them against potential terrorist attacks”.

The amount was increased by $250m (£185m) in December to “strengthen their ability to detect, identify, track, or mitigate unmanned aircraft systems [drones]”.

However, since funding has been frozen Kansas City deputy chief of police Joseph Mabin said his department does not have enough staff to cover the city’s security needs.

The Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Boston, is scheduled to host seven matches, but town officials have reportedly, external said it may pull out of hosting games unless it receives the funding.

England play Croatia in Dallas on 17 June, Ghana in Boston on 23 June and Panama in New York on 27 June.

Scotland play Haiti and Morocco in Boston on 14 and 19 June respectively before facing Brazil in Miami on 24 June.