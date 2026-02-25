Terry ‘frustrated’ over Chelsea caretaker choice

LONDON, England, February 25, 2026 – Former Chelsea captain John Terry says he is “frustrated” at being overlooked for a caretaker role following Enzo Maresca’s departure as head coach in January.

Terry, who works two days a month as a part‑time mentor in Chelsea‘s academy, was not included among the staff appointed to take temporary charge for the matches against Manchester City and Fulham after Maresca’s surprise exit.

Full‑time Under‑21s coach Calum McFarlane was chosen as caretaker boss after Maresca left the club following a dramatic falling out behind the scenes.

Current head coach Liam Rosenior later took the role permanently after joining from sister club Strasbourg.

Asked by the Golf Life YouTube channel, external if he was annoyed by the decision, Terry replied: “Not annoyed, probably more frustrated, because I was certainly part of that Under‑21s group that went over.

“So even if I didn’t take the team… Calum took the team, did really well, got a result out of the game. I feel like I should have been part of that.

“Now listen, people have got to make decisions. I love it when people make decisions and they go ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Clearly the ownership, or whoever made those decisions – the sporting directors – have gone ‘no’ not to include me, for whatever reason. I don’t know why.”

Privately, BBC Sport understands part of Terry’s frustration comes from having completed all his coaching qualifications up to the Uefa Pro Licence, while also holding a Fifa diploma in leadership.

He also previously served as assistant head coach to Dean Smith – now managing FC Charlotte in the United States – during spells at Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Terry now manages an indoor six-a-side influencer team in Baller League, called the 26ers.

McFarlane, by contrast, currently holds only a Uefa B Licence. However, officials still felt he was the more appropriate interim option, given his regular involvement with Maresca in his Under‑21s role. His side also played a similar system to Maresca’s, and it was felt he would step in more seamlessly.

He has since impressed Rosenior and earned a promotion to his first‑team staff.

Terry has more broadly expressed frustration at a lack of opportunities in coaching, including in an interview with BBC Sport last year, having applied for several roles in the English Football League.

“It’s really disheartening, actually. I have interviewed for a few jobs myself and not got them due to my lack of experience as a number one, but having captained Chelsea and my country, I’m not sure you can do much more in terms of leading teams and people,” Terry told BBC Sport in March.

“I am ready and willing. I don’t feel I need to sell John Terry as a manager or a coach or whatever that may be. If someone needs to win football matches, I’m not sure you’re going to get anyone better. If you want to carry on losing football matches, then continue what you are doing.”

The scope of Terry’s current role at Chelsea is limited to the academy teams, and he has minimal interaction with first‑team players, aside from those who have graduated from the academy, such as current captain Reece James.