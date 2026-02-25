Tanzanian ace Joshua strikes as Tusker leave Murang'a Seal staggering - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ian Simiyu celebrates in a past match. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Kenyan Premier League

Tanzanian ace Joshua strikes as Tusker leave Murang’a Seal staggering

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Ibrahim Joshua scored in the first half as Tusker beat Murang’a Seal by a solitary strike in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea on Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Tanzanian headed in the opener in the 26th minute, connecting well with a floated cross by Stephen Etyang.

It marked the first win under head coach Julian Mette who assumed the reins on Thursday last week.

It is also the brewers’ first win since they beat KCB FC 2-1 on January 25.

On the other hand, it is Murang’a’s second straight loss after their 3-2 defeat by Bandari FC over the weekend.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020