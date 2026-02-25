Tanzanian ace Joshua strikes as Tusker leave Murang’a Seal staggering

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Ibrahim Joshua scored in the first half as Tusker beat Murang’a Seal by a solitary strike in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tanzanian headed in the opener in the 26th minute, connecting well with a floated cross by Stephen Etyang.

It marked the first win under head coach Julian Mette who assumed the reins on Thursday last week.

It is also the brewers’ first win since they beat KCB FC 2-1 on January 25.

On the other hand, it is Murang’a’s second straight loss after their 3-2 defeat by Bandari FC over the weekend.

More to follow…