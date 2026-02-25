Orako to the rescue as Shabana beat Mathare United at the death - Capital Sports
Shabana's George Orako (right) in action against Mathare United. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Orako to the rescue as Shabana beat Mathare United at the death

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Skipper George Orako scored a last-gasp winner as Shabana beat Mathare United by a solitary goal to continue their winning run in the Kenya Premier League.

Orako rose to the occasion with the winner in the 98th minute, in what had been a deadlocked encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Glamour Boys sit third on the log with 40 points, same as second-placed AFC Leopards who have played a game less than Shabana’s 22.

Gor Mahia lead the log with 46 points from 21 games.

More to follow…

