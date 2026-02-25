Mathare coach ‘Guardiola’ weighs in on match-fixing in Kenyan football

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Mathare United head coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau believes some claims of matchfixing in the Kenya Premier League are far-fetched.

Kamau says that certain coaches are using the vice as an excuse to deflect pressure from themselves when results don’t go their way.

“I think it’s not fair. Because now, maybe as a coach, I’ll go say that so-and-so fixed the match. But if you are asked for maybe evidence, you can’t give. So, in this case, for me, I would like to have some reservation,” Kamau said.

He added: “If the pressure is more (on the coach), then, of course, there is always that issue of maybe uttering words that you cannot substantiate.”

The widely-travelled tactician further says that certain goalkeepers have been wrongly accused of match-fixing after conceding howlers.

Instead, Kamau believes the goalkeepers are simply not top quality.

“I think some of these goalkeepers, they have been mentioned in maybe this issue of match fixing. If you go sit down and analyse, maybe in the last six years, you can see that some of them, they are just erratic goalkeepers. It is a technical error. I think if you are in a position maybe to go back and try to analyse the players that you are getting in, then you will be in a position not to crucify any player,” he said.

His reservations notwithstanding, the coach believes that match-fixing does exist in Kenyan football.

He further believes that the remedy to eradicate the vice lies in the National Assembly.

“I think they can do us a favour. For this, maybe I’ll put also the challenge to the parliamentarians to make sure that we have at least an act (against match-fixing).

Kamau is the latest coach to weigh in on match-fixing claims in the Kenya Premier League.

Ex-Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere sparked a fiery conversation when he claimed – on a local radio show – that matchfixing is rampant in the league.

Former Tusker FC coach Charles Okere

This was echoed by Sofapaka boss Abdallah Juma in the aftermath of their 2-0 defeat by Kakamega Homeboyz on Friday.

An unwanted history

Kenya has in the past been rocked by match-fixing incidents blown into the public limelight.

In 2020, the global governing body, Fifa, slapped Ugandan player George Mandela with a lifetime ban after being found guilty of receiving payments of as little as Ksh 150,000 to influence match outcomes.

Also caught in the dragnet were three Kakamega Homeboyz players – Festus Okiring, Moses Chikati and Festus Omukoto – who were banned for three years each.

A year later, Fifa’s ruthless hand was at it again via its Integrity Unit, which expelled Zoo FC from the top tier for influencing match outcomes between 2018 and 2020.

Investigations revealed that the Kericho-based club had ties to infamous international match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal.

Zoo Kericho players walk off the pitch during a past BetKing Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) then wielded the axe in 2023, suspending 16 individuals found guilty of engaging in the vice.

Last year, Fifa ordered the immediate relegation of Muhoroni Youth to the third tier after members of the senior team were found to be engaging in match manipulation.

The latest incident was a shocking one involving then Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi who was caught on video with unknown individuals discussing about manipulating a fixture.

Former Kenya Police keeper Patrick Matasi

Matasi, who was then playing for Kakamega Homeboyz, had earlier attracted the ire of fans following his lacklustre performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers – particularly in the 4-1 loss to Cameroon.

Illegalise it!

A recent report by a taskforce formed to review the Sports Act has subsequently recommended that match-fixing be criminalised – along with age cheating.

The taskforce, headed by John Ohaga, presented the report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, subsequently uploaded on the ministry’s website for validation.

Taskforce chair John Ohaga hands over the draft report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya. PHOTO/H.E. SALIM MVURYA X

The report is the product of months of deliberations with various stakeholders in the sports industry in order to review and amend the Sports Act in line with the changing trends across the globe.

After validation, it will be presented before the National Assembly for more scrutiny and possible enactment as part of a new, improved Sports Act.

It may be that match-fixing may finally become a criminal offence, as various quarters have cried out for in the past.