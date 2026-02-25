Joshua crash driver case adjourned to March - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latif Ayodele (left) and Sina Ghami (right) were close friends and team members of Anthony Joshua

Boxing

Joshua crash driver case adjourned to March

Published

SAGAMU, Nigeria, February 25, 2026 – The driver of the car involved in a fatal crash in which British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured has appeared in court in Nigeria.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on 29 December after their vehicle collided with a stationary lorry near Lagos, Nigeria.

The former world heavyweight champion, 36, was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving Joshua when their car crashed, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

The 46-year-oldappeared at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun state near Lagos on Wednesday, when the case was adjourned until 13 March.

Prosecutors told the court they needed further time to prepare evidence.

Joshua was discharged from hospital two days after the Lexus SUV crashed on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in south-west Nigeria. Ghami and Ayodele were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Kayode, who was making his second appearance at court, is yet to enter a plea.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020