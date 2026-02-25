History awaits as Kenya confirm participation at World Cup tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Kenya will make its maiden appearance at the third edition of the Fifa eFootball World Cup, this year.

In a statement, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said they will work closely with the Kenya Esports Federation to conduction nationwide selection to select the country’s representatives.

“The FIFAe World Cup is the pinnacle of international virtual football bringing together elite players from around the world to compete under their national flags for global honours. A national selection tournament shall be held soon to select Kenyan representatives,” the federation said.

The eFootball World Cup is annual competition, organised and run by Fifa, where top players from around the globe battle each other in 2v2 matches.

Apart from Kenya, other African countries that have confirmed participation include South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Senegal, Seychelles, Chad, Morocco, Mauritius, South Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among others.

As per the rules and regulations of the competition, participating countries can select their national teams via direct nominations, bootcamps or domestic trials.

Spurred by Internet connectivity and smartphone ownership, esports – including eFootball – have become popular in Kenya, particularly young people, who mostly play as a pastime.

However, the emergence of eSports tournaments – such as the National Esports Series – have provided many with a pathway into the paid and professional ranks.

Wednesday’s announcement comes less than two weeks after national eSports champion Harry Kappa signed a professional deal with Moroccan eBotola League side Renaissance Athletic Club Zemamra.

In January this year, the sport witnessed another breakthrough with the participation of Hanningtone Kiplagat at the inaugural Africa eFootball Championships in Casablanca, Morocco.

The youngster finished in the top 8 after losing 2-1 to a Moroccan opponent in a hotly contested quarterfinal fixture.