Gaming Tech Summit Africa 2026 Announced For June in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Africa’s gaming tech ecosystem will come together on June 2-4 this year for the third edition of the Gaming Tech Summit Africa (GTSA), taking place at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi.

Held under the theme “Building Africa’s Sustainable & Scalable Gaming Tech Industry,” the summit builds on the momentum of its previous editions.

GTSA 2026 is set to be one of the continent’s most significant gatherings focused on policy alignment, regulatory innovation and sustainable growth within the gaming technology sector.

The summit will bring together regulators, policymakers, operators, investors, innovators, compliance specialists and industry associations from across Africa.

In its 2025 edition, GTSA welcomed representatives from 22 African countries, engaged 26 regulatory bodies and partners, hosted over 50 participating operators and had over 400 participating delegates, underscoring the summit’s growing role as a continental platform for structured industry dialogue.

Now in its third edition, the summit has demonstrated measurable impact by creating a neutral forum where public and private-sector stakeholders can engage beyond high-level discussion.

Following two successful editions, the summit has demonstrated a growing appetite for coordinated dialogue, practical policy exchange and cross-border collaboration, reflecting the sector’s increasing maturity and the need for more harmonised approaches across African markets.

The 2026 edition is officially endorsed by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Kenya, underscoring the summit’s role as a credible and policy-aligned platform for structured industry engagement.

David Moshi, a member of the GTSA organising committee, emphasised the importance of the summit at this stage of the industry’s evolution: “Africa stands at a pivotal moment. The gaming tech landscape is rich with innovation, but long-term viability requires regulatory coherence, strengthened oversight and cross-sector collaboration. The Gaming Tech Summit Africa is designed to create exactly that platform, bringing decision makers into the same room to move the industry forward responsibly and sustainably.”

Over the course of two days, participants will engage in policy dialogues, roundtable discussions, and working sessions to address the sector’s most pressing issues, including licensing fragmentation, tax policy inconsistencies, compliance challenges, and regulatory gaps affecting operational stability.

The summit will also serve as a strategic meeting point for established operators and emerging innovators to showcase solutions, form partnerships and explore investment opportunities across African markets.