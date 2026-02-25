Chelsea and West Ham fined over ‘mass confrontation’

LONDON, England, February 25, 2026 – Chelsea have been fined £325,000 and West Ham £300,000 over a “mass confrontation” between players during their Premier League game in January.

The incident at Stamford Bridge started when Chelsea forward Joao Pedro reacted to West Ham winger Adama Traore’s shove on Blues defender Marc Cucurella in added time.

Both sets of players came together in ugly scenes and, following a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check, Hammers defender Jean-Clair Todibo was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor for grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck.

“It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute,” said an Football Association statement., external

“It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time.

“Both clubs subsequently admitted the charges against them.”

In imposing the fines, an independent regulatory commission took the fact that both clubs had committed previous breaches of FA Rule E20.1 into account.

The rule states that there should be no behaviour that is “improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative”.

Chelsea were 2-0 down in the match but went on to win 3-2 thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s injury-time goal, which came before the confrontation.

In its written reasons, the independent regulatory commission stated “this was a serious incident” involving a number of Chelsea‘s players.

It added: “It was not accepted that Mr Cucurella was wholly without fault. He was aware of his actions after conceding the corner kick and returning to his feet.

“He sought to invite a reaction from Mr Traore. That is not to justify Mr Traore’s disproportionate reaction from which the mass confrontation ensued.

“Furthermore, the commission noted that three of the Chelsea players were in some way seeking to incite the crowd during and towards the end of the incident.

“There is no justification for this behaviour, irrespective of what had happened during the course of the game or within the mass confrontation itself. It was accepted that the club had admitted the charge and was contrite.”

The commission said both clubs “contributed to the incident” and that Traore’s “disproportionate reaction to Mr Cucurella’s movement as he returned to his feet, was the catalyst for what occurred”.

It also stated: “It was accepted that there was no violent conduct from any other West Ham United players beyond the behaviour of Mr Todibo.

“However, a large number of West Ham United players did behave in an improper and provocative manner and contributed to what was a serious, unsightly incident.”